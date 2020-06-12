Tomah School Board to review boys basketball coaching applicants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Tomah School Board's Personnel Committee will meet in closed session Monday, June 15 to review applicants for the open boys basketball head coaching position at Tomah High School.

The committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center. The regular board meeting starts at 7 p.m., and consideration of new contracts is part of the consent agenda that follows roll call.

The boys basketball position became open after Brad Plueger resigned to become the school district's Activities Director. Plueger begins his new job July 1.

The board will also get its first look at the budget for the 2020-21 school year and get an update on the status of the 2019-20 budget.

Other agenda items include:

Discussion of planning scenarios to start the 2020-21 school year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The year-round Lemonweir Elementary School is scheduled to open to July 15 with the remaining schools opening Sept. 1.

Approval of in-person Tomah High School graduation ceremony for July 18.

Review of new gymnasium floor design at Tomah High School.

Approval of school lunch and breakfast prices for 2020-21.

The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. at the Kupper Center.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

