Tomah School Board to seat new members April 27, discuss rest of 2019-20 school year

The Tomah School Board will welcome three new members and decide how to wrap up the 2019-20 school year when it meets Monday, April 27 at Robert Kupper Learning Center at 6 p.m.

The meeting is open to members of the public who want to attend in person. Those who attend are asked to observe social distancing guidelines.

New board members Sue Bloom, Mike Gnewikow and Rick Murray will take their seats during the annual reorganization meeting, which begins with the election of officers for 2020-21 and review of committee assignments.

The only two agenda items for action involve closing a school year that was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The board will hear a report from Tomah High School principal Robert Joyce on high school graduation plans and the announcement of the Class of 2020 valedictorian and salutatorian.

The commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 was originally scheduled for May 23 but has been postponed due to Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order, which he recently extended through May 26.