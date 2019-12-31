Tomah School board to tour Miller Elementary School

The Tomah School Board will hold a special meeting Monday, Jan. 6 at Miller Elementary School.

The only agenda item during the open portion of the meeting is a tour of the Miller facility, which houses grades K-5. The board is scheduling meetings between January and May at all 10 of the district's school buildings to assess their usefulness.

The tours are in response to a report from HSR Associates of La Crosse. The architectural firm reported the district's buildings are structurally sound and well maintained but that several of them sit on small acreages with limited playground and parking areas and lack of flexible classroom space.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HSR also reported that most buildings are near capacity and that no significant drop in enrollment is anticipated.

After the building tour, the board will go into closed session to discuss hiring a consultant to assist with the search for a new superintendent. Superintendent Cindy Zahrte announced in November that she is retiring effective June 30, 2020.

The closed session will also include a request from an expelled student to re-enroll.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.