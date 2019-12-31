Tomah School board to tour Miller Elementary School

You are the owner of this article.
The Tomah School Board will hold a special meeting Monday, Jan. 6 at Miller Elementary School.

The only agenda item during the open portion of the meeting is a tour of the Miller facility, which houses grades K-5. The board is scheduling meetings between January and May at all 10 of the district's school buildings to assess their usefulness.

The tours are in response to a report from HSR Associates of La Crosse. The architectural firm reported the district's buildings are structurally sound and well maintained but that several of them sit on small acreages with limited playground and parking areas and lack of flexible classroom space.

HSR also reported that most buildings are near capacity and that no significant drop in enrollment is anticipated.

After the building tour, the board will go into closed session to discuss hiring a consultant to assist with the search for a new superintendent. Superintendent Cindy Zahrte announced in November that she is retiring effective June 30, 2020.

The closed session will also include a request from an expelled student to re-enroll.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

