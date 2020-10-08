Tomah School Board updates COVID-19 protocols

Hanson said there isn't a formula that dictates closure decisions.

"We don't want to take a specific figure and be held to that," he said.

The district is also updating its active case reporting protocol effective Oct. 7. Hanson said the revised reporting will focus on current data and that no historical data will be posted. Information will be updated daily on the school's website.

Board member Mike Gnewikow said the revised reporting will be more useful to the public.

"It will be nice to have numbers with meat on the bone," Gnewikow said.

Hanson said attendance figures for the first month have been "extraordinary" in light of COVID-19.

In other business, the board learned that it will have less taxing authority than anticipated in the 2020-21 budget after receiving the third Friday in September enrollment count. School district business manager Greg Gaarder said the district's three-year rolling average dropped by 13 students, which will have a $125,000 impact on the budget. The board will approve a final budget later this month.

Gaarder said the decline is related to COVID-19 and that Tomah's drop is less dramatic than many other districts.