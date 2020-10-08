Tomah School Board updates COVID-19 protocols

Tomah Area School District officials hope to give parents at least two days notice if schools switch to all virtual instruction.
The board reviewed COVID-19 protocols for keeping schools open during a special board meeting Monday at Tomah High School.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson said the district remains committed to maintaining face-to-face instruction "to the extent local conditions allow."
"The best place to deliver instruction is in the classroom, but we absolutely understand there will be obstacles to that," Hanson said.
Tomah opened the school year July 15 with its year-round Lemonweir Elementary School. The rest of the school buildings opened Sept. 1 with in-person classes five days per week at the elementary level (K-5) and two days a week/two days virtual at the middle school and high school.
The district has established an "ad-hoc team" to monitor the COVID-19 situation. The committee consists of two board members, two physicians, the district nurse and school administrators.
In addition to giving parents at least 48 hours notice of a school closing, the ad-hoc team is also charged with giving an estimated date when in-person instruction will resume.
"There is a good representation from the community on the ad-hoc team," said Sue Bloom, one of the two board members on the committee. "Everybody seems to have the common goal of keeping school open as long as we possibly can."
Hanson said there isn't a formula that dictates closure decisions.
"We don't want to take a specific figure and be held to that," he said.
The district is also updating its active case reporting protocol effective Oct. 7. Hanson said the revised reporting will focus on current data and that no historical data will be posted. Information will be updated daily on the school's website.
Board member Mike Gnewikow said the revised reporting will be more useful to the public.
"It will be nice to have numbers with meat on the bone," Gnewikow said.
Hanson said attendance figures for the first month have been "extraordinary" in light of COVID-19.
In other business, the board learned that it will have less taxing authority than anticipated in the 2020-21 budget after receiving the third Friday in September enrollment count. School district business manager Greg Gaarder said the district's three-year rolling average dropped by 13 students, which will have a $125,000 impact on the budget. The board will approve a final budget later this month.
Gaarder said the decline is related to COVID-19 and that Tomah's drop is less dramatic than many other districts.
The board also took a tour of the high school building after hearing a presentation from HSR Associates, a consultant hired by the district to evaluate the district's facilities.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
