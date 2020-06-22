Tomah School Board votes to open Lemonweir Elementary School on schedule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Tomah Area School District is prepared to open its year-round elementary school as scheduled.

By a 5-0 vote, the board approved bringing students back to Lemonweir Elementary School for the start of classes July 15 during its regular monthly meeting at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

Lemonweir operates on a year-round calendar, and principal Nikki Pope told the board that parents are ready for their children to resume face-to-face learning. Pope said she contacted 60 parents, and only two indicated they would opt for virtual classes.

“Most (parents) are ‘When are we starting? Let’s get going,’” Pope said.

School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte outlined precautions that will be implemented at Lemonweir in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down classrooms statewide March 18. She said students will go directly to their classrooms in the morning, eat lunch in classrooms and follow a schedule of hand washing times.

There will be no intermingling between classes. Separate recess times will be established, and there will be no large congregations of students in the gymnasium or library.

Facemasks will be strongly recommended but not required. Social distancing will be attempted as much as possible.