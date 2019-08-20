The Tomah School Board is comfortable with the school district's nickname change but less comfortable with telling other districts how to proceed.
Board members declined to support a resolution by the Wausau School District to urge the state to prohibit school districts from using Native American mascots. The issue had been placed on the agenda by school district superintendent Cindy Zahrte but failed for lack of a motion. The Wausau district intends to advance the resolution at next January's Wisconsin Association of School Boards meeting.
The Tomah Area School District retired its Indians mascot in 2007 and replaced it with the Timberwolves. Even though Tomah made the change, Zahrte said Tomah athletic teams still schedule schools that use Native American imagery. She said that could have a negative impact on Tomah's Native American students.
Thirty-one Wisconsin school districts still use a Native American mascot.
All four board members present said Tomah made the right decision in 2007 but were skeptical whether other school districts would appreciate the board's advice. Board member Nancy McCoy, who was Tomah's delegate at the 2019 WASB convention, said the Tomah district has "led by example."
"I think something that comes organically, which we experienced here ... it's a stronger message," McCoy said.
Board member John McMullen agreed. He said Tomah's decision should "speak for itself."
While the change was made in Tomah with relatively little controversy, it has been a divisive issue in other communities. Zahrte said that a state mandate could give reluctant school boards a path to make the change in the face of community opposition.
McCoy said if she's reappointed delegate, she would be willing to speak about why Tomah made the change and how school district residents responded.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.