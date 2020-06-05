Tomah School District bucks trend to hold in-person summer school

The Tomah School Board made a commitment to in-person class time by approving the school district's summer school program during a special meeting Tuesday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
The board voted 6-0 to approve in-person remedial summer school and the district's Summer PACK enrichment program.
Most school districts in the area have opted for virtual summer school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but board members and administrators agreed it was critical for teachers to resume face-to-face contact with students.
"Young students really need to make a connection in order to learn," board member Sue Bloom said. "We can't live in fear, and we can't have our children living that way, either."
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered all public and private schools closed March 18. The provision pertaining to public schools was unaffected by the May 12 state Supreme Court order that overturned the governor's "Safer at Home" order but is set to expire July 1.
Superintendent Cindy Zahrte acknowledged there isn't "100 percent consensus" among administrators on conducting in-person classes. She also said the Monroe County Health Department advised against it.
However, Zahrte said "there are parameters we can put into place" to keep students and staff safe.
"We know that students are going to be more successful if teachers are face to face with them," Zahrte said. "The best place for our kids is in a building with competent, qualified and caring teachers."
The Summer PACK program, which normally enrolls 450-550 students, will be held at the district's outlying elementary schools July 6-31. Class size is capped at 15 students, and different entrances and exits will be used for each class of students. Students won't be allowed to bring anything from home, and all supplies remain at the school. Facemasks are encouraged but not required. Transportation is the responsibility of the parents.
Remedial high school will run July 6-31 with a classroom cap of 15 students. Sessions for remedial school for middle school and elementary school are scheduled for July 20-31 and Aug. 3-14.
Board member Pam Buchda said the board will monitor COVID-19 and is prepared close the buildings again, if necessary.
"I want to make it very clear to parents that this could change overnight," Buchda said.
Board members also raised the issue of the year-round Lemonweir Elementary School, which is scheduled to begin classes July 15. The board will discuss Lemonweir's status during its June 15 board meeting.
In other business, the board voted 6-0 to re-open the district's outdoor playgrounds to the public. The vote aligns the school district's playground policy with the city of Tomah, which lifted its state of emergency May 18.
The resolution also re-opened the district's indoor facilities to outside groups subject to the discretion of the district.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio
