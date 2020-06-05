Tomah School District bucks trend to hold in-person summer school

"We know that students are going to be more successful if teachers are face to face with them," Zahrte said. "The best place for our kids is in a building with competent, qualified and caring teachers."

The Summer PACK program, which normally enrolls 450-550 students, will be held at the district's outlying elementary schools July 6-31. Class size is capped at 15 students, and different entrances and exits will be used for each class of students. Students won't be allowed to bring anything from home, and all supplies remain at the school. Facemasks are encouraged but not required. Transportation is the responsibility of the parents.

Remedial high school will run July 6-31 with a classroom cap of 15 students. Sessions for remedial school for middle school and elementary school are scheduled for July 20-31 and Aug. 3-14.

Board member Pam Buchda said the board will monitor COVID-19 and is prepared close the buildings again, if necessary.

"I want to make it very clear to parents that this could change overnight," Buchda said.

Board members also raised the issue of the year-round Lemonweir Elementary School, which is scheduled to begin classes July 15. The board will discuss Lemonweir's status during its June 15 board meeting.