Tomah Area School District buildings aren't bursting at the seams, but space is tight and getting increasingly outdated.
That was the message Tomah School Board members heard Monday during a presentation on the school district's facilities needs. The board accepted a report from HSR Associates of La Crosse and will discuss the findings further during a special meeting Dec. 2.
School district business manager Greg Gaarder said the report highlights "proximity issues" at building sites with tight footprints.
"When you have those proximity issues, small issues can become big issues very quickly," he said.
HSR architect Tim Ruppert described a district with well-maintained buildings and praised the district for its recent security uggrades. However, he described a series of school buildings with narrow hallways, inflexible classroom space and very little outdoor green space. He said newer school buildings are designed with more informal learning spaces that provide a "collaborative learning environment" that is better equipped for "small group study."
"We see a lot of higher education (designs) seeping into K-12," he said.
The report says most of the school district's buildings lack:
- Instructional space for small groups.
- Space for teachers who travel from school to school.
- Storage space.
- Sufficient playground and outdoor instruction space.
Rupert said traffic congestion is a significant problem at several schools, especially at the middle school and Miller elementary.
Enrollment is expected to rise one to six percent over the next several years, which Rupert described as "very stable with a slight uptick."
"That's a positive, and we want to plan for that," he said.
School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said Tomah's facilities are falling behind neighboring school districts that are building new schools. She said that presents a potential enrollment challenge for Tomah.
"There are needs in every single building," Zahrte said.
HSR president/CEO Bradley Simonson said the report is intended to "generate a conversation" about the future of the school district and its facilities.
"There are several ways to solve these problems," Simonson said. "It's a comprehensive look at the big picture."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
