Tomah Area School District electors passed a 4.31 percent tax levy increase during a short annual meeting Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
The 16 electors who participated unanimously approved a tax levy of $13,083,739 for the 2019-20 school year. The vote was advisory; the board will take a binding vote on the levy sometime after Oct. 15.
The annual meeting, which lasted just 30 minutes, was preceded by a budget hearing.
School district business manager Greg Gaarder estimated equalized property values would rise by 2.57 percent, which means the owner of a $100,000 property would pay $758.45 in school taxes, an increase of $13.14 over last year.
Gaarder said the district's short-term financial outlook appears solid barring a sudden change in the economy or school aid projections. He said the district remains dependent on a referendum that allows the district to exceed state-imposed revenue caps by $1.5 million per year through the 2022-23 school year.
"If that referendum goes away, we would have problems," Gaarder said.
Most school districts rely on referendums to maintain their programs, and Gaarder doesn't expect that to change anytime soon.
A long-term issue for the district is building capacity. Enrollment in the district is growing again, and superintendent Cindy Zahrte raised the issue of classroom space.
"I would argue that every school in our district is full," she said.
Electors approved routine resolutions to provide school lunches and free textbooks to students. They also approved a resolution from Tomah School Board member John McMullen to keep salaries for school board members at $2,700 per year.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.