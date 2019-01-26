The Tomah School Board took steps to upgrade security at the school district's bus garage during its regular monthly meeting Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
The board authorized school district business manager Greg Gaarder to seek bids to create a transportation bus pen for the district's school bus fleet.
Gaarder estimates it will cost $287,000 for grading and installation of an eight-foot high fence with lights. He said the project will protect the buses from vandalism.
"It's really to secure our buses," he said.
Gaarder said the district has received permission from the state Department of Natural Resources to fill a strip of land between the bus garage and Kupper Center. He said the project needs to be completed by next winter since buses are plugged in during cold weather.
Gaarder said future upgrades could include paving and parking striping ($250,000) and a roof to cover the bus pen ($350,000).
In a related matter, the board approved the purchase of three school buses from Midstates Truck Service of Marshfield for $295,000. The buses come with cameras and radios. Midstates was the only bidder.
In other action, the board approved two new courses for Tomah High School. The courses, introduction to educational practices and child development, qualify for credit at Wisconsin Technical College and could transfer to four-year universities, including Viterbo University in La Crosse.
"We are creating a seamless transition from high school to technical college to a four-year degree and saving families tuition costs," school district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said.
The board also approved the 2018 audit, heard an update from the governance board of the Tomah Area Montessori School and set the school district's annual meeting for Monday, Aug. 26.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
