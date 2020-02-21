Tomah School District reduces elementary grading periods

Elementary students in the Tomah Area School District will be graded twice a year instead of four.

By a 6-0 vote, the Tomah School Board approved a semester-based grading system at the elementary level during its regular monthly meeting Feb. 17 at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said removing two grading periods will make elementary teachers more productive.

"Teachers are saying we need to find ways to do work more efficiently," Zahrte said.

In place of report cards, teachers will provide parents with student performance data during parent-teacher conferences in the fall and spring.

Zahrte said there are no plans to change quarterly grading at the middle school or high school.

"We're not changing anything at the high school or middle school," she said. "The grading systems are much different there."

Elementary grading was one of several instructional issues addressed by the board. By a 7-0 vote, the board approved the hiring of an additional speech pathologist. There are five speech positions in the district with one vacant.