Tomah School District reduces elementary grading periods

Elementary students in the Tomah Area School District will be graded twice a year instead of four.
By a 6-0 vote, the Tomah School Board approved a semester-based grading system at the elementary level during its regular monthly meeting Feb. 17 at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said removing two grading periods will make elementary teachers more productive.
"Teachers are saying we need to find ways to do work more efficiently," Zahrte said.
In place of report cards, teachers will provide parents with student performance data during parent-teacher conferences in the fall and spring.
Zahrte said there are no plans to change quarterly grading at the middle school or high school.
"We're not changing anything at the high school or middle school," she said. "The grading systems are much different there."
You have free articles remaining.
Elementary grading was one of several instructional issues addressed by the board. By a 7-0 vote, the board approved the hiring of an additional speech pathologist. There are five speech positions in the district with one vacant.
Zahrte said speech pathologists in Tomah have one of the highest workloads in the area with as many as 100 students per staff member. She said the problem has been compounded by the inability to fill one of the positions.
Board member Nancy McCoy said the district competes with health care providers that usually pay more.
Zahrte said there has been a notable increase in students diagnosed with speech-related deficiencies. She said youngsters often lack verbal encounters in the home.
"No one is talking to kids now," Zahrte said. "Kids are put in front of TV, devices, and they're not engaging in conversations as much."
The board also:
- Approved web training to expand the Link Crew to Tomah Middle School. The program has been in place at the high school for several years and involves older students in making the school a more welcoming environment for newcomers.
- Approved paying training costs for support staff members to become licensed as substitute teachers. The district will cover the $29.95 cost of the online course and the $125 fee for a three-year short-term substitute teacher license.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.