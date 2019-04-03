The Tomah Area School District Tuesday received permission from voters to exceed state-imposed revenue caps.
By a nearly three-to-two margin, voters authorized the district to continue to exceed the cap by $1.5 million per year for each of the next four years.
The yes vote prevailed 2,129-1,499 with all 22 precincts reporting.
The referendum won in 12 of the 22 precincts. City of Tomah voters favored the referendum by a 932-506 margin.
The result of the vote means school taxes will remain steady over the next four years, barring any major changes in state legislation. Had the referendum failed, the school portion of the property tax would have shrunk by 85 cents per thousand.
It marks the second time the voters agreed to override revenue caps. Voters approved $1.5 million for three years in 2016.
Voters also returned two incumbents to the Tomah School Board. Gary Grovesteen and Pam Buchda won the two available seats on the board over challenger Wayne Kling. Grovesteen led the field 2,482 votes, followed by Buchda with 2,120 and Kling with 1,252. All three supported the referendum.
Grovesteen and Buchda will serve three-year terms.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
