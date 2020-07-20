Tomah School District reports potential case of COVID-19

“Students have been great at picking up on the new routine,” Pope said. “We’re figuring it out as we’re going.”

School district business manager Greg Gaarder said the school day is structured to minimize the mixing of students. Lemonweir students are sent directly to their classrooms when they arrive in the morning, desks are arranged further apart, recess periods are staggered and lunch is served in classrooms.

Gaarder said the experience at Lemonweir will guide how other school buildings with a traditional calendar will operate.

“I couldn’t be more proud of a group of (Lemonweir) staff members who are doing something historic,” he said. “We’ve got to get this right if we’re to stand any chance to come on Sept. 1.”

Classes at Lemonweir are meeting five days a week. Parents have the option of keeping their children at home and receiving instruction online. Gaarder said 21 percent of Lemonweir parents are taking the virtual option.

Pope says most parents want their children back in the classroom.

“The families have been outstanding — they really want their students in the building,” Pope said. “They’ve been very receptive. They’re trusting their children to be in our care.”

The board also discussed schedules for the middle school and high school. Students would split the first four days of the school week with two days of in-person classes and two days of virtual instruction. Friday would be an "anchor day" to address students who need additional help.

