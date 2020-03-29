Tomah School District serving 450 daily lunches during shutdown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The district was distributing meals on a daily basis at nine different locations but has modified the schedule to distribute five meals over three days. Two meals are distributed Mondays and Wednesdays and one on Friday.

Bender said 900 “grab-and-go” meals were issued Wednesday to cover Wednesday and Thursday lunches. Since the meals consist of pre-packaged items, including milk, they have a shelf life of multiple days. He said it was neither safe nor practical to maintain a hot lunch program.

Bender said the distribution schedule was consolidated to limit as much human contact as possible during pickup. Employees work in seven-person teams, remain six feet apart and wear masks at all times.

“Everybody has adapted well,” Bender said. “I’m proud of them. They’re doing an awesome job in a unique situation.”

The district had a head start on the process. Bender said the pre-packaged meals are the same ones distributed during the district’s summer school lunch program, which has been in place for 14 years. He said the district “could roll it out right away” after schools were ordered closed.

Unlike the hot lunch program, the grab-and-go meals are the same for elementary, middle school and high school students.