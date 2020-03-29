Tomah School District serving 450 daily lunches during shutdown

Classrooms in the Tomah Area School District are empty, but the district remains in the school lunch business.
The district distributed meals to roughly 450 students last week, and food service director Jesse Bender expects the number to keep rising.
“They’ve been increasing every time we’ve served,” Bender said.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered all public and private K-12 schools in Wisconsin to close effective March 18 to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The closure meant over 3,500 students in the district no longer would be eating lunch on school grounds.
Superintendent Cindy Zahrte said it was critical to keep the lunch program going.
“The continuation of food service to children and their families is extremely important,” Zahrte said. “While feeding children is not the mission of the school district, it is a critical component for student success. Basic human needs must be met before a person can focus on self-improvement. A child who is hungry will not be able to focus on learning to the same degree that a child who is well-fed.”
Bender wasn’t surprised by the response. He said parents see the meals to “stretch what they have at home” during a time when they’re limiting trips outside the house.
You have free articles remaining.
The district was distributing meals on a daily basis at nine different locations but has modified the schedule to distribute five meals over three days. Two meals are distributed Mondays and Wednesdays and one on Friday.
Bender said 900 “grab-and-go” meals were issued Wednesday to cover Wednesday and Thursday lunches. Since the meals consist of pre-packaged items, including milk, they have a shelf life of multiple days. He said it was neither safe nor practical to maintain a hot lunch program.
Bender said the distribution schedule was consolidated to limit as much human contact as possible during pickup. Employees work in seven-person teams, remain six feet apart and wear masks at all times.
“Everybody has adapted well,” Bender said. “I’m proud of them. They’re doing an awesome job in a unique situation.”
The district had a head start on the process. Bender said the pre-packaged meals are the same ones distributed during the district’s summer school lunch program, which has been in place for 14 years. He said the district “could roll it out right away” after schools were ordered closed.
Unlike the hot lunch program, the grab-and-go meals are the same for elementary, middle school and high school students.
“Everybody gets the same thing regardless of their age, Bender said.
The meals are available to any student in the school district 18 years or younger free of charge. Students don’t need to be eligible for free or reduced lunch to participate.
“The coronavirus has created a significant amount of stress and anxiety for children and parents,” Zahrte said. “The Tomah Area School District will do whatever we can to ease that stress and anxiety. Providing free grab-and-go lunches for children ... is one way we can help.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
