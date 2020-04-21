Tomah School District spring coaches/advisors to get paid

Spring coaches and advisors in the Tomah Area School District will get paid in 2019-20, but the Tomah School Board added approved language that will allow compensation to be pro-rated in the future.
The board voted 7-0 to pay the coaches/advisors and approve handbook changes during its regular monthly meeting Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered a shutdown of all public and private classrooms effective March 18 just as the spring sports season was starting. Track and field programs at the high school had already begun practice but had two indoor invitationals cancelled prior to the governor's order. None of the other sports had begun practices.
School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said there is a rationale for paying coaches and advisors. She said many engage in fund-raising and off-season planning throughout the year.
There were 37 positions in question with compensation totaling $69,000.
"It won't be a financial problem for the district because the money has already been budgeted," she said.
Zahrte also noted that staff members who coach have their compensation spread out over 24 pay periods and that many of them would have been forced to reimburse the district had their extracurricular pay been withheld.
In the future, the district will have the discretion to either pro-rate compensation or withhold it entirely, depending on the circumstances.
In other business, the district paved the way for Brad Plueger to become the district's new activities director by accepting his resignation as exercise and sports science teacher and head boys basketball coach.
Plueger will replace outgoing activities director Tom Curran, effective July 1. Curran is retiring after 31 years as activities director.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio
