Tomah School District spring coaches/advisors to get paid

Spring coaches and advisors in the Tomah Area School District will get paid in 2019-20, but the Tomah School Board added approved language that will allow compensation to be pro-rated in the future.

The board voted 7-0 to pay the coaches/advisors and approve handbook changes during its regular monthly meeting Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered a shutdown of all public and private classrooms effective March 18 just as the spring sports season was starting. Track and field programs at the high school had already begun practice but had two indoor invitationals cancelled prior to the governor's order. None of the other sports had begun practices.

School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said there is a rationale for paying coaches and advisors. She said many engage in fund-raising and off-season planning throughout the year.

There were 37 positions in question with compensation totaling $69,000.

"It won't be a financial problem for the district because the money has already been budgeted," she said.