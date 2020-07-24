Tomah School District to start in-person class two days a week for grades 6-12

The 6-8 middle school will have four 85-minute blocks, plus a 55-minute block for related arts. Middle school students will also eat lunch in their classrooms.

Parents can keep their children home all five days, and Joyce estimated about 20 percent of parents will choose the all-virtual option.

Grading will return to normal, and Joyce said students will be expected to keep pace during the days they aren't in class.

"Even though you're at home, you're still able to work during those times," he said.

The schedule will divide students by the first letter of their last name. In a letter to parents, Joyce said using the alphabet instead of geography will reduce the number of students on the school bus and allow for more effective distancing.

School district business manager Greg Gaarder said the district is still working through the issue of students who lack a sufficient internet connection at home.

"One of the biggest challenges with technology is the equity piece," Gaarder said. "It's one thing to get email. It's another for video contact. You've got to have those four bars to have that two-way video connection."