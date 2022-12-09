Tomah School District wins national communications award

The Tomah Area School District was recently honored by the Wisconsin School Public Relations Association with three Spectrum Awards of Excellence (one Best in Category) for its work in school communications. In addition to three Awards of Excellence, TASD also received the coveted Lighthouse Award for receiving perfect evaluations of their PAWS e-newsletter.

WSPRA presented the Spectrum Awards at its annual conference held November 16-18. TASD earned the following awards:

Award of Excellence as well as Best in the Newsletter Category for its PAWS e-Newsletter

Award of Excellence in the Newsletter Category for the HOWL seasonal newsletter

Award of Excellence in the Social Media Campaign Category for the Month of the Military Child campaign in April

Lighthouse Award for the PAWS e-Newsletter

Spectrum Awards recognize high-quality public relations efforts produced by or on behalf of Wisconsin school districts. This year, this statewide competition honored over 40 school districts with awards.

“The work submitted by the Spectrum Award winners is a testament to the importance of school communications and community engagement. They exemplify the very best communication work in school districts across the state,” said WSPRA president Joelle Doye of the Mineral Point Unified School District. “The winners demonstrate the critical role communication professionals play in education and the value of engaging stakeholders in order to build community support for Wisconsin’s schools.”

WSPRA’s Spectrum Awards were judged by members of other school public relations associations in 20 different states. All entries were judged on a 30-point scale in six areas: goals and objectives, research and planning, execution and evaluation, results, language and design.

TASD’s Weekly PAWS e-Newsletter was the only entry out of nearly 200 to receive two perfect evaluations, earning it the WSPRA Lighthouse Award.

The Wisconsin School Public Relations Association is a professional association representing schools, school districts, educational associations, consulting agencies and organizations.

WSPRA is a state affiliate of the National School Public Relations Association. The mission of WSPRA is to expand the capacity of its members to provide effective communication management for the purpose of strengthening educational opportunities for all students.