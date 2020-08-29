Tomah schools ready for return of students

Lemonweir students returned last month for in-person classes five days a week but with significant changes to the school day. Lunch is served inside the classroom, and activities outside the classroom, such as recess, are conducted to minimize the intermingling of students.

Then, two weeks into the school year came the governor's order to wear masks. Pope said students are complying the best they know how.

"Some of my little ones chew on it," she said. "If they're not wearing it, they're not defiant or obstinate; they just forget. They haven't made a big deal out of it."

She said students know about COVID-19, which makes enforcement easier.

"They're more knowledgeable than you can imagine — even the young ones," Pope said. "They hear about it everywhere. You don't have to explain the 'why' to students. Students are aware of it."

Parents have the option of virtual education. Thirty-four of Lemonweir's nearly 300 students will be taking instruction online starting Sept. 1, and they will join 200 students from the district's six other elementary schools. The district has created six new teaching positions (one each for grades K-5) to teach the virtual classes.

Grades 6-12