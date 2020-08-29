Tomah schools ready for return of students

As school districts across the country debated whether to hold in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tomah Area School District had already made its decision: The year-round Lemonweir Elementary School would open as scheduled July 15.
Lemonweir principal Nicki Pope said parents, teachers and staff were ready for school to resume.
"They were overwhelmingly looking forward to face-to-face instruction again," Pope said.
The test drive at Lemonweir has cleared the path for Tomah's other school buildings to open.
When Tomah schools on the traditional calendar resume Sept. 1, students in K-5 will meet five days per week, and students in grades 6-12 will meet twice a week in person and twice a week online.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson said the community is ready to send youngsters back to class.
"I could sense a very strong desire to have students back in the classroom and have that normalcy of being connected," Hanson said. "Schools are centers of our community, and we want to continue to play that role."
Public and private schools were closed March 18 by order of Gov. Tony Evers in response to COVID-19. Public schools in Tomah were online two days later, and the district continued with virtual education until ending classes two weeks early on May 22.
Lemonweir students returned last month for in-person classes five days a week but with significant changes to the school day. Lunch is served inside the classroom, and activities outside the classroom, such as recess, are conducted to minimize the intermingling of students.
Then, two weeks into the school year came the governor's order to wear masks. Pope said students are complying the best they know how.
"Some of my little ones chew on it," she said. "If they're not wearing it, they're not defiant or obstinate; they just forget. They haven't made a big deal out of it."
She said students know about COVID-19, which makes enforcement easier.
"They're more knowledgeable than you can imagine — even the young ones," Pope said. "They hear about it everywhere. You don't have to explain the 'why' to students. Students are aware of it."
Parents have the option of virtual education. Thirty-four of Lemonweir's nearly 300 students will be taking instruction online starting Sept. 1, and they will join 200 students from the district's six other elementary schools. The district has created six new teaching positions (one each for grades K-5) to teach the virtual classes.
Grades 6-12
The changes at the middle school and high school are more dramatic. Students will attend class on either a Monday-Wednesday or Tuesday-Thursday schedule with Friday reserved for students who need extra individual help.
Like their elementary counterparts, high school students will eat lunch in class, and they won't be permitted to leave campus for lunch as long as COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.
The schedule has been modified to four blocks per day, which reduces the amount of time students are in the hallway.
High school principal Robert Joyce told a recent Tomah School Board meeting that it wasn't possible to bring everyone into the high school building at once without students being "shoulder to shoulder" between classes. However, he said teachers would much rather see students face-to-face twice a week than not at all.
"Our teachers have been incredible in finding ways to connect with kids," Joyce said. "They're so excited to have kids in the building. There's life in the building again."
Lizz Franklin, who teaches chemistry and earth/space science to students in grades 10-12, is ready for face-to-face instruction.
"I get to build those relationships with the students," she said. "Yes, you can do that online ... but there's something about being able to look at someone in their real eyes, not screen eyes, that allows you to have that connection."
Joyce said the district learned a lot about the virtual component last spring. He said there will be closer supervision of students on their virtual days.
"They will follow the block schedule both when they're here and when they're at home," Joyce said. "There will be check-up times. When we went virtual last spring, students sometimes struggled with time management."
Franklin said teachers are harnessing their creativity. She said most science labs can't be conducted with adequate social distancing but that virtual labs can take their place.
"We're reinventing how school is happening," she said.
Some changes triggered by COVID-19 could become permanent. School district curriculum director Patricia Ellsworth said teachers have embraced video technology and will apply it long after COVID-19 subsides. She said "snow days" could become a thing of the past.
"We've talked about snow days becoming e-learning days," she said. "This is a time of learning for all of us. There will be some trial and error, but we will grow."
Hanson emphasized that the decision to move ahead with in-person classes isn't a judgment on what other school districts are doing.
"Every district is making a decision that fits their unique needs," Hanson said. "It's a very dynamic time in education."
While Lemonweir has had several students forced into quarantine due to contact with a COVID-19 carrier, Pope said the school has gone the first six weeks without a student testing positive for the virus and hasn't had a student quarantine for the past two weeks.
"The sky is not falling," Pope said. "It can be done. You can have face-to-face instruction, and it can be done with all the safety precautions in place."
