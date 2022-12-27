Tomah schools seek to exceed revenue cap

The Tomah School Board will be asking voters to exceed state-imposed revenue caps next spring.

The board vote Dec. 19 to approve an April 4, 2023, referendum that would exceed the cap by $2.5 million annually for the next four years starting with the 2023-24 school year.

The board will meet Monday, Jan. 2, to approve the wording of the referendum and authorize the budget to spend the extra $2.5 million.

The district is already operating under a referendum that exceeds the cap by $1.5 million. That referendum expires at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

According to a press release issued by the school district, per-pupil aid from the state has remained flat during the past two years, and the board doesn't anticipate an increase in the biennial budget that will be negotiated by the state Legislature and governor next year.

The release says the extra revenue would be used to maintain existing levels of operational expenses, school safety and security and facilities maintenance.

Most Wisconsin school district operate with a referendum that exceeds levy limits.