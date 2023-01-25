Tomah senior named state Senate scholar

State Sen. Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point) announced that Tomah High School student Lily Joyce has been selected to participate in the 2023 Senate Scholar program. She will join a handful of high school juniors and seniors from across Wisconsin to participate in a week-long, program at the state capitol.

The Senate Scholar program introduces students to the many facets of government and the legislative process. They meet with legislative support agencies, lawmakers’ staff, the governor’s staff, a Supreme Court Justice, the media, lobbyists and University of Wisconsin-Madison faculty members. Scholars staff a state senate floor session under the direction of the Senate Sergeant at Arms’ office and hold a mock hearing on a bill the students craft together.

Senate Scholars gain experience in areas such as policy development, constituent relations and processing legislation by working with Senators, legislative staff and University of Wisconsin faculty.