Tomah Limited Edition Show Choir enjoyed another record-breaking year.

During the 2023 competition season, the show choir traveled to seven different competitions in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa and "represented Tomah so well," director Kate Buehner said.

The highlight of the season was the final show at Holmen, where Limited Edition won the Grand Champion award for the first time in Tomah show choir history. Limited Edition also returned home with People’s Choice, Best Closer and Best Vocals awards, while Emma Fischer and Nevin Hawver earned Showstopper awards,

"The amount of support and love we have from our community is fantastic," Buehner said. "We're looking forward to continue to be the best that Limited can be."

Results from the first six competition leading up to Holmen:

Colby: First runner-up, People's Choice, and the Spirit award. Mason Welch won the Showstopper award.

West Branch, Iowa: Third runner-up, Best Show Design (first time ever). Adam Johnson won the Showstopper award.

Sauk Prairie: Limited Edition didn't win any awards, but Buehner said the group learned a lot from the competition.

DePere: First runner-up, Best Band, People’s Choice. Kami Murray won Best Female Soloist.

North St. Paul, Minnesota: Fouth runner-up, People’s Choice. Mitchell Schroeder won the Showstopper Award.

Hastings, Minnesota: Limited Edition didn't win any awards. Buehner said the choir enjoyed spending the day watching many "incredible groups."

The singers and dancers started learning their two shows last July. They have performed at the Warrens Cranberry Festival, conducted car washes and performed at Downtown Tomah Thursday Nights, the tractor pull at Tomah Recreation Park and Ashley for the Arts.