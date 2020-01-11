Tomah show choir spaghetti dinner Jan. 18

It will be dinner and a show Saturday, Jan. 18 at Tomah High School as the Tomah Area School District show choirs sponsor their annual spaghetti dinner.

Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Tomah High School cafeteria. The menu includes spaghetti, salad, bread, beverage and dessert served by members of the high school’s Limited Edition show choir.

After dinner, Tomah Middle School’s Crescendo and the high school’s Soundsations perform at 7 p.m., followed by Limited Edition at 7:30 p.m.

The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and students (free for children under five). The cost is $3 for the show only.

There will also be a basket auction and 50/50 raffle.

