Tomah 'Sip and Shop' to raise money for Brenda Szeflinski scholarship

It's not unusual for Christmas shoppers to wait until the last minute.

However, there's a local option for those who insist on putting things off.

Murray's on Main will host a Holiday Sip and Shop Saturday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, co-sponsored by the Jeremy Haldeman office of American Family Insurance, will be held in the upstairs banquet room.

The event includes a holiday drink bar, free cookie decorating for children, free gift wrapping, door prizes and lunch specials.

From 1-3 p.m., children can have their picture taken with Santa Claus.

"There will be such a wide variety of things to do and a wide variety of vendors so people can do some last-minute shopping," said Murray's on Main owner Mike Murray.

Murray said the event was originally planned as a visit from Santa Claus but was expanded to honor the memory of Brenda Szeflinski, a Lemonweir Elementary School teacher who died suddenly Nov. 13 at the age of 49. People are asked to donate books with the proceeds to fund a scholarship in Szeflinski's name.

Murray was one of Szeflinski's many friends.

