Tomah High School senior Olivia Backus rediscovered a love of skating in her final years of high school.

Backus had originally started skating with the 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club many years prior, around the age of six.

“My family found out about the club and (my sister) Emily started skating,” she said, adding, “My grandmother suggested it would be cute if both of us skated, so I tried it and ended up enjoying it.”

Backus skated until around fourth grade and then stopped. She tried to come back in middle school but said it didn’t work out at the time. So, as a junior in high school, Backus returned to the ice to give it another go.

Given the option to pick up where she left off in elementary school or start over, she opted to start over in Learn to Skate classes.

“There were some things I had to relearn,” Backus said.

Once she passed out of Learn to Skate, she worked her way up through the basic skills levels of the club’s US Figure Skating program and today, is a freestyle skater with the 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club.

Backus’ private lesson coach, Ellen Fink, said her willingness to go out and try something is one of the things she’s most enjoyed about the opportunity to coach Olivia.

“Even though it might have been something that seemed daunting, she didn’t back down from trying,” Fink said.

So, what’s it like to return to figure skating after multiple years away? Backus said there definitely are certain moves that she could do when she was younger that have proven to be much harder as an 18-year-old.

“I was way more flexible as a kid; when you’re small and close to the ice, certain moves work better than when you’re tall,” the club’s 5’9” senior said with a smile.

Some days, Backus said she looks at some of the other skaters who she remembers from her elementary days and thinks, “I would have been there if I’d kept with it.”

“But then I think – it’s fine,” she said, adding that she skates because she, “just likes doing it.”

Fink said she thinks Olivia’s return to the ice after a multiple year hiatus is amazing.

“For her to come back and try skating again is fantastic – it takes a lot of confidence,” Fink said.

“As one of the older skaters, she skates on the ice (later at night) with mostly higher-level skaters, and she doesn’t let that phase her,” Fink added, commenting, “I think she uses it as motivation by watching them and seeking them out to learn from them.”

In addition to finding joy in what she’s doing, Backus said she’s benefited from lessons she’s learned on the ice over the past two years, which translate over to everyday life.

Patience has been a big lesson learned from putting her skates back on, and Backus said she’s seen this trait modeled for her in her coach as well – an example that she is appreciative of.

“She (Coach Ellen) is a good example of patience,” Backus said. “She keeps her cool a lot – especially when she goes to her left and I turn right (because I mixed them up),” she said with a laugh.

Overall, Backus said the 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club is a positive place where she’s been encouraged to keep going.

“Sometimes I get negative and (Coach Ellen) makes jokes and cheers me up,” she said, adding, “the club is a friendly environment, and people are encouraging—even if you fall.”

Like most seniors, Backus has a lot on her plate. In addition to spending time at the rink, she’s in art honors at school – a group that finds artistic ways to benefit the community; was a powerlifter; and works as a CNA.

After graduation she plans to go to college, study psychology, and work in the mental health field.

But right now, Backus, like the rest of the 7 Rivers Skaters, is focused on the club’s 2023 ice show — “Game Night” — taking place March 31-April 1 at the Tomah Ice Center. Performances will be at 7 p.m. on March 31, 11 a.m. on April 1 and 5 p.m. on April 1, with tickets available for purchase at the door. The show will feature close to 80 skaters from the Tomah and Sparta area, ranging from the newest Learn to Skate skaters to the club’s highest tested skaters, along with a few alumni and coaches who return to skate as well.

In this year’s show, Backus — the club’s only senior — will skate a senior solo in addition to four other group numbers.

When asked if she’d encourage other skaters to give skating a try — regardless of their age — Backus said, “Absolutely.”

“The big show is really fun, but I think others should try it because it benefits you outside of skating, too… when you’re surrounded by people with a positive attitude, it rubs off on you,” Backus said.