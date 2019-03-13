All four Tomah Youth Hockey teams that qualified for the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association tournament action the past two weeks finished in fifth place or higher.
The Tomah Squirt 3A was the only one to win a state championship, but three of the other four either advanced to the semifinals or won two matches in the tournament.
The TnT girls 10-and-under team competed at the 10U B tournament March 2-3 at West Bend and finished fourth. The TnT squad, which consists of girls from Tomah and Black River Falls, opened the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Superior. TnT was defeated 4-1 by Blackcats in the semifinal round and lost the third-place contest to Chippewa Valley 4-1. TnT finished the season with a 13-12-3 record.
The Tomah Pee Wee squad won the consolation championship of the 12U 3A state tournament March 9-10 at Oshkosh. The Tomah Pee Wees advanced as the Region 6 champion and lost in the opening round to Lakeland 4-2. Tomah bounced back to defeat Waupaca 2-1 in the consolation semifinal and nailed down fifth place with an 8-4 victory over Beaver Dam. The Pees Wees concluded their season with a 24-6-3 record.
The team with the shortest trip to the state tournament was the Tomah/Black River Falls TnT 12-and-under girls team. TnT was guaranteed a spot in the 12U A tournament March 9-10 by virtue of hosting the tournament at Lunda Ice Arena in Black River Falls. TnT drew the Dane County Diamonds in the opening round and claimed a 3-2 victory in double overtime. That was followed by a 4-0 semifinal loss to Ozaukee and a 2-1 setback vs. Hudson in the third-place contest. TnT finished the season at 15-17-2.
The local hockey season continues March 29-31, when Tomah Ice Arena plays host to the Wisconsin TnT girls hockey three-on-three tournament. The tournament is open to age groups U8 to U19. Awards will be given to the top teams and goaltenders in each division.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
