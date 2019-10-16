It was a rivalry match in every sense − both good and bad.
The Tomah Timberwolves dominated most of the match before surviving a chaotic final five minutes to come away with a 2-0 Mississippi Valley Conference boys soccer victory over cross-county rival Sparta Monday at Veterans Field.
The Timberwolves erased the memory of a 4-0 loss in Sparta Sept. 3 and won its sixth match of the season. Tomah coach Scott Conzemius described it as a “classic rivalry match.”
“It was intense from the start,” Conzemius said. “I thought we started the game well and played well throughout. I felt we controlled the game start to finish except for that last little excitement at the end.”
The game was 0-0 until the 51st minute, when Tomah scored off a corner kick launched by Roland Hockstedler. He directed the kick into the middle of the goalkeeper’s box, where Isaiah Nick eventually corralled the loose ball and beat Sparta goalkeeper Thomas Treu from point-blank range.
Conzemius said Tomah’s accuracy on corner kicks has posed problems for opposing defenses.
“Roland was consistently playing good balls all night, and Isaiah just has a knack for just being in the spot,” Conzemius said. “We’ve got two guys − Roland and Joe Hesse − who can drop it in there ... we’ve done well on set plays this year.”
It remained 1-0 until a bizarre final five minutes that included two Tomah yellow cards, an ugly Sparta red card and two Sparta penalty kicks, which triggered a long delay that pushed the match 15 minutes past sunset.
The sequence began when a Sparta player was tackled in the goalkeeper’s box, which drew a Tomah yellow card. The Sparta player retaliated and drew a red card, but the Spartans still got a penalty kick out of the exchange.
Tomah goalkeeper Zach Jorgensen dove to his right to bat away the penalty kick, but the Timberwolves were slow to the rebound. The Spartans gained control and drew another yellow-card penalty from the Timberwolves, which set up another Sparta penalty kick. The second kick sailed over the top crossbar to preserve Tomah’s 1-0 lead.
The Timberwolves finally put the game away in the final minute. Tyler Torkelson broke loose and a ripped long-range crossing a shot off the right crossbar before pouncing on the rebound for Tomah’s second goal.
Conzemius wasn’t happy about the lackadaisical response to the first penalty kick but praised his team for maintaining its cool at the end. Tomah ended the match with three yellow cards, while Sparta drew two yellows and a red.
“The players, for the most part, kept their calm,” Conzemius said.
The Timberwolves boosted their overall record to 6-9-3 after winning just five matches last season. It was the final home match for seniors Hockstedler, Torkelson, Hesse, Nick, Nate Boulton, Dustin Groskgreutz, Riley Habelman, Mitch Hemmersbach, Brett Larkin and Phillip Parks. Conzemius credited the group with turning around a program that had endured three consecutive seasons of five or fewer victories.
“For three years they knew nothing but losing,” he said. “It’s a huge testament to their athleticism and their commitment to being competitive players and sportsmen.”
Tomah improved to 4-6-2 in the MVC with two matches remaining. Sparta fell to 4-8-0.
The post-season for the Timberwolves begins Tuesday, Oct. 22 with a trip to New Richmond for a Regional semifinal contest in the WIAA Division 2 New Richmond Sectional.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
