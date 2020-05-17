Tomah students bring gratitude to virtual graduation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The stage was erected on a mostly empty high school parking instead of inside of a crowded high school gymnasium, but Tomah High School seniors weren't complaining. They walked across the stage Friday with their cap and gown and a heightened sense of gratitude.

"It's sad that we have to do it this way, but it's really special that they're doing this for us," said senior Ellie Eswein as she was holding back tears. "It's the start of a new beginning."

Eswein and other members of the Tomah High School class of 2020 were recorded for a virtual graduation that will be broadcast Saturday, May 23 at 10 a.m. − the date and time the traditional ceremony was scheduled − on the school district's Youtube channel. It took over four hours to record students walking across the stage at intervals timed to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tomah High School principal Robert Joyce said the effort was worth it.

"I think it's something that helped them bring closure to the school year," Joyce said. "To give them that opportunity to walk across the stage is really important."

School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte agreed.