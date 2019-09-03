Twenty-five Tomah High School students earned Advanced Placement honors during the 2018-19 school year.
Over 100 students at THS enrolled in one or more of 12 AP classes offered this past school year. In addition, several took online AP courses or enrolled in college courses as preparation.
Tomah High School English teacher Mary Neve said scoring well on the AP exam gives students the opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school.
"While each college may look at scores in different ways, students typically get elective credit at minimum and often may be able to skip introductory courses, giving them the chance to graduate earlier or add a minor without increasing the years spent in college," Neve said.
Tomah students who earned honors were:
National Scholar (four or five on all scores, took at least eight exams): Lauren Buss, senior.
AP Scholar with Distinction (average of at least 3.5 on all exams or higher 3.0 or higher on five or more exams): Haley Bradley, senior; Cassandra Carlson, senior; Malakai Roman, junior.
AP Scholar with Honor (average score of 3.25 on all exams or 3.0 or higher on four or more exams): Isaiah Nick, junior; Riley Krultz, senior; Courtney Lambert, senior; Rhett Wilson, senior.
AP Scholar (average score of 3.0 or higher on three or more exams): Natalie Zeps, junior; Eric Wilcox-Borg, junior; Alexis Smiezek, junior; Margaret Olsen, senior; Mikayla Olson, senior; Rita Conway, senior; Tatianna Briggs, senior; Ayris Modica, senior; Lillie McMullen, senior; Cody Huff, senior; Clara Krause, senior; Brielle Lueck, senior; Aaron Springman, senior; James Kelley, senior; Sydney Moore, senior; Dylan Richer, senior.
Students said taking the courses and exams will give them a head start after high school graduation.
"Taking AP classes allowed me to earn credits that went towards my general educaiton requirements, making it easier to take classes that go towards my major/minor," Bradley said.
Conway added, "Taking AP classes made me feel more eager to learn and confident in my abilities even if it was a new concept I was learning. Earning a semester of college credit is a huge benefit that allows me to register for classes earlier."
The high school administered the test in May, and 72 percent of students who took them earned college credit based on their scores.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
