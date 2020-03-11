Tomah students taking heed amid COVID-19 outbreak

Custodial staff in the Tomah Area School District is filling soap and towel dispensers more often lately, and school district administrators are fine with that.
The Tomah School Board was told Monday that awareness of the COVID-19 virus and its potential spread have taken hold in the district's school buildings. The board held a special meeting at Camp Douglas Elementary School to tour the facility and hear an update on the district's response to the spread of COVID-19.
While the district has no immediately plans to alter the school day or suspend extracurricular activities, superintendent Cindy Zahrte said school district staff is "meeting weekly to stay on top of coronavirus." The district already has a general pandemic plan that was developed in 2009 that covers how the district decides whether to close schools and when students return.
"We're in that preparedness stage," Zahrte said. "This is not something we're ignoring. This is something we're staying on top of."
Zahrte sent a letter to district parents Tuesday outlining the district's response and praising students for "taking the message of handwashing seriously." She wrote that the district has a contingency plan that allows teachers to develop lesson plans that can be emailed from home, accessed through an internet site and sent via U.S. mail. She told the board there is a significant concern about internet access throughout the district.
"We know that internet in our neck of the woods can be spotty," she said. "It may be harder to roll out new content."
Zahrte's letter said the district will be collecting information on every family's access to high-quality internet service.
The letter says the district has purchased additional electrostatic disinfectant sprayer machines to more efficiently clean classrooms and reach hard-to-clean crevices. It also said food service is staying in touch with federal and state officials. The idea of "grab-and-go" bagged lunches has been floated, Zahrte said.
Zahrte also said COVID-19 is a personnel issue. The virus disproportionately impacts people over 60, and the district has a considerable number of employees that age who drive buses and work in food service.
Business manager Greg Gaarder said shortages in cleaning supplies are starting to show up. He said the district normally has a six-week supply.
As of Tuesday, there have been no COVID-19 cases reported in western Wisconsin. Zahrte said she is monitoring areas where cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed.
"Washington State is dealing with this right now," Zahrte said. "It will be interesting to see how they handle it."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.