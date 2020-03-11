Tomah students taking heed amid COVID-19 outbreak

Custodial staff in the Tomah Area School District is filling soap and towel dispensers more often lately, and school district administrators are fine with that.

The Tomah School Board was told Monday that awareness of the COVID-19 virus and its potential spread have taken hold in the district's school buildings. The board held a special meeting at Camp Douglas Elementary School to tour the facility and hear an update on the district's response to the spread of COVID-19.

While the district has no immediately plans to alter the school day or suspend extracurricular activities, superintendent Cindy Zahrte said school district staff is "meeting weekly to stay on top of coronavirus." The district already has a general pandemic plan that was developed in 2009 that covers how the district decides whether to close schools and when students return.

"We're in that preparedness stage," Zahrte said. "This is not something we're ignoring. This is something we're staying on top of."