Tomah students to sing virtually and play instruments at a distance this fall

COVID-19 won't stop the music in Tomah schools.
Music teachers in the district outlined their instruction plans during Monday's Tomah School Board meeting at Robert Kupper Learning Center. The board voted 7-0 to approve the plans that pave the way for band and choir classes in grades 6-12.
"Students are very anxious to get back to in-person playing," high school band director Charlie O'Brien said.
O'Brien told the board that every band student will be issued sanitation kits. Students playing horn instruments will receive a mask with a mouth opening and a bell cover. He brought a trumpet to the meeting to demonstrate how they work.
He said band classes would begin the school year outdoors and remain there as long as weather permits. When classes return inside, there would be a limit of 15 students in the band room.
"We have a great setup in the high school, where we have 15 students with six feet of space between them," O'Brien said. "It just naturally works."
At the middle school, O'Brien said the layout of the band room limits groups to five or fewer.
High school choir director Chloe Gorman said vocal instruction poses a greater challenge.
"I teach COVID super-spreaders," Gorman said. "There's no avoiding that. We spread it astronomically."
She said singing will be conducted virtually with in-person instruction focused on listening to music and composition.
"Our philosophy is singing is safer at home," Gorman said. "You can't play a football game over Zoom, but we can still sing together ... no matter what our situation is, we can still continue music."
The board welcomed the teachers' proposals.
"I take my hat off to you," board member Susan Bloom said. "You're very creative."
O'Brien said it's doubtful there will be public performances, at least early in the school year. He doesn't anticipate the band playing at sporting events if a fall sport season is held. Tomah's first football game is tentatively set for Sept. 25.
Students in Tomah are scheduled to start class Sept. 1 with high school and middle school students taking in-person classes two days a week and two days of virtual classes.
Lemonweir Elementary School began its year-round school five days a week July 15, and the other K-5 elementary schools will follow the same schedule starting Sept. 1.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
