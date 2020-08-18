Tomah students to sing virtually and play instruments at a distance this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 won't stop the music in Tomah schools.

Music teachers in the district outlined their instruction plans during Monday's Tomah School Board meeting at Robert Kupper Learning Center. The board voted 7-0 to approve the plans that pave the way for band and choir classes in grades 6-12.

"Students are very anxious to get back to in-person playing," high school band director Charlie O'Brien said.

O'Brien told the board that every band student will be issued sanitation kits. Students playing horn instruments will receive a mask with a mouth opening and a bell cover. He brought a trumpet to the meeting to demonstrate how they work.

He said band classes would begin the school year outdoors and remain there as long as weather permits. When classes return inside, there would be a limit of 15 students in the band room.

"We have a great setup in the high school, where we have 15 students with six feet of space between them," O'Brien said. "It just naturally works."

At the middle school, O'Brien said the layout of the band room limits groups to five or fewer.

High school choir director Chloe Gorman said vocal instruction poses a greater challenge.