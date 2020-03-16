Tomah superintendent forum audience reduced to 50

An order from the state of Wisconsin limiting public gatherings to a maximum of 50 people triggered an adjustment to a March 18 meeting to introduce the public to the three finalists for Tomah Area School District superintendent.

The live audience will be limited to the first 50 people who arrive at the Tomah High School auditorium for the 6 p.m. forum. The district established a cap of 100 last week, when concern escalated over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The forum will be broadcast live on the school district’s YouTube channel. The link to watch the forum can be found on the district’s website and Facebook page.

For those who participate via YouTube, a link will be made available to submit questions to the candidates and to leave comments for Tomah School Board members to consider.

The district is expected to name the new superintendent in early April to replace Cindy Zahrte, who will retire at the end of the school year.

