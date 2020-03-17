Tomah superintendent forum won't have live audience

Wednesday's forum to introduce the three finalists for Tomah Area School District superintendent is now closed to the general public.

The live audience for the forum was eliminated Tuesday after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

Only media members will be allowed to attend. The general public can access the forum via the school district’s YouTube Channel, the district’s website or Facebook page. It will also be broadcast on local cable television systems via Hagen Sports Network.

For those who participate via YouTube, a link will be available to submit questions to the candidates and leave comments for Tomah School Board members to consider.

The school board will meet in closed session Thursday to discuss the finalists. Prior to closed session, the board will meet in open session to consider compensation for support staff during the school shutdown. The last day of classes is set for March 18.

Thursday's meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the school district office.

