Tomah teachers keep school year going

"It's really hard not to sit next to a first-grader when you're teaching reading," she said. "I want to see their face and how they react, and I want to pick up on their facial cues. I saw one girl shrug her shoulders, and if I hadn't seen her, I wouldn't have known she didn't know the word."

Seely's session with Alex lasted about 15 minutes. He told Seely that alligators and crocodiles are reptiles just like snakes, lizards and turtles and was proud to have mastered the word "crocodilians."

"School is both academics and social connections," Seely said. "We need to see our students, and our students need to see us and each other."

Working from home

Hruska works from her home in the city of Tomah. She gets up between 5-5:30 a.m., checks emails, updates grades and prepares to interact with students. Every Friday, she and the other core subject teachers on her teaching team email a weekly subject list "so that parents can expect what they'll be be getting from all the core teachers."

Teaching online is more time-consuming that the regular classroom setting, Hruska said. She's in constant contact with students, and her work day extends deep into the evening so that she can accommodate varying schedules.