Tomah teachers keep school year going

Alex, a first-grader at Lemonweir Elementary School in Tomah, is reading Crocs and Gators.
"They eat humans," he said, confirming that children stuck at home are still learning stuff.
School buildings in the Tomah Area School District have been closed since March 18 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but teachers are using online resources to maintain classes until the final day of school, which was recently changed from June 3 to May 22. While the online version doesn't match face-to-face learning, teachers believe it's considerably better than giving up on the school year.
"It's a million times better than nothing," said middle school English teacher Manuela Hruska.
Lemonweir first-grade teacher Sharon Seely said teachers were ready to launch online classes just one day after buildings were closed in response to Gov. Tony Evers' statewide order.
"It was hit the ground running," Seely said. "We didn't want to stop and wait."
Most teachers are working from home, but Seely is one of the few who still accesses her classroom since her home north of Tomah has spotty internet access. Her Monday morning session with Alex was conducted via two-way video that allows teacher and student to see each other. Seely said the eye-to-eye contact is critical while teaching a student to read.
"It's really hard not to sit next to a first-grader when you're teaching reading," she said. "I want to see their face and how they react, and I want to pick up on their facial cues. I saw one girl shrug her shoulders, and if I hadn't seen her, I wouldn't have known she didn't know the word."
Seely's session with Alex lasted about 15 minutes. He told Seely that alligators and crocodiles are reptiles just like snakes, lizards and turtles and was proud to have mastered the word "crocodilians."
"School is both academics and social connections," Seely said. "We need to see our students, and our students need to see us and each other."
Working from home
Hruska works from her home in the city of Tomah. She gets up between 5-5:30 a.m., checks emails, updates grades and prepares to interact with students. Every Friday, she and the other core subject teachers on her teaching team email a weekly subject list "so that parents can expect what they'll be be getting from all the core teachers."
Teaching online is more time-consuming that the regular classroom setting, Hruska said. She's in constant contact with students, and her work day extends deep into the evening so that she can accommodate varying schedules.
"I email. I'm calling. I'm sending postcards home," Hruska said. "I don't want my students to have to wait. When they have a question, I want to get back to them immediately. We really want to be there for our students.
"It's a lot of work, but it's keeping me sane."
School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said teachers and staff are invested in getting as much out of the school year as possible.
"Our teachers responded amazingly to the sudden transition from brick-and-mortar learning to at home/online learning," Zahrte said. "They invested hours above and beyond the normal work day to learn new skills with video-recording and using technology for face-to-face interactions with students ... They have done everything within their ability to stay connected to their students and deliver the curriculum which would have been covered during fourth quarter."
Hruska uses a variety of online tools. Early Monday morning, she gave her students a vocabulary assignment through vocabulary.com.
"I can see who started it and how far along they are in the assignment," Hruska said. "A lot of them are already done."
Hruska acknowledged that the last two months have been a significant culture shock for both students and teachers. Despite that onset of technology, she said most of her students are unfamiliar with virtual learning and are adjusting to teachers contacting students and parents at home.
"The students aren't used to communicating with their teachers outside of school unless it's face to face," she said. "If a kid gets called at home, they think it's something bad."
Students, however, are adapting. Hruska called eighth-grader Justice Brooner shortly after lunch for a face-to-face video. They discussed the school's "Cook It or Build It Challenge," in which eighth-graders are encouraged to build or cook something and send the photos to their teachers.
While Brooner doesn't mind sleeping in − no more waking up at 5 a.m. to catch a 6 a.m. school bus − she misses school and "interacting with people."
"I wish we were back," Brooner said.
Hruska said teachers are just as concerned about their students' emotional well-being as their academic progress.
"One of my concerns is if they're eating," she said. "I have students who are taking care of siblings, and that's hard on them."
Students keep in touch with each other through "memory pages" on the middle school's Facebook page, where they are encouraged to share their favorite memory and give advice.
Many teachers also navigate the shutdown as parents. High school social studies teacher Nathan Jungmeyer works at home with his four children present.
"Everything has gone smoothly for the most part," Jungmeyer said. "But having two middle schoolers, two elementary schoolers and a high school teacher all working at the same time can get a little crazy."
Hruska works at home while her 16-year-old son, Matthew Coffey, gets his Tomah High School assignments online.
"I prefer being at school where I can ask questions in person," Coffey said. "At school, you get more help, but I can still get through it."
Zahrte said "it is hard to measure" how much students have learned since March 18.
"We recognize that inequities exist for our students that are beyond the students' control," she said. "Lack of quality internet access, some parents are home, others are at work, some students are having to support their younger siblings − all of this has an impact on the learning environment."
Help from parents
As a parent, Hruska appreciates parental cooperation and how parents are challenged by online education combined with an economy disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's not our intention for parents to teach anything, but their attitude is probably the most important thing in making this work," she said.
Seely agreed.
"We rely a lot on parents, and they have so much to do right now," she said.
Seely said the timing of the shutdown could have been worse. She said after spending seven months with her 19 first-graders, she knows their personalities and where they stand academically.
"If we have to continue this in the fall, it will be tougher because I won't know my students," Seely said.
Hruska said she's learned some things on the fly that will help her when classes return to normal.
"I've embraced technology and used it to a degree before this, but I think I've realized I need to use it more," she said.
Being away from the classroom has also reaffirmed her passion for teaching.
"I would give anything to be back in the crazy, stressful time in the classroom," Hruska said. "I think I need the kids as much as they need me. It's an affirmation that I chose the right profession."
