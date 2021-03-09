Tomah teachers relieved to get vaccine

He admitted that the vaccine is a personal choice.

Lemonweir Elementary School Title 1 teacher Maria Klema, who got the vaccine March 5, said she had some reservations about getting the vaccine at first, but said she made the right choice by getting the shot.

“I’ve been very careful about where I go and what I do,” said Klema, who works one-on-one with students. “For me I think it signifies the fact that we can start being a little more ourselves in the school. I just feel that I am able to breathe again and feel a little bit of relief that I can go in and know that I am not is as much danger of getting it or always looking over my shoulder.”

Klema said the vaccine also calmed concerns about having to quarantine and be away from school.

“For me it was a huge relief because I don’t have that time to be sick. I have been thinking about that, ‘what if I get this? I don’t have 10 days to take off from school,’” she said.

Miller Elementary School kindergarten teacher Megan Long agreed adding the stress on teachers has been huge.