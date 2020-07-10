Tomah TIF districts healthy, consultant says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Tomah's three Tax Incremental Finance Districts are in good shape.

That was the message the city's Joint Review Board heard from its financial consultant during a Thursday meeting at Tomah city hall. Jeff Thelen of MSA Professional Services suggested transferring funds from two industrial TIFs to a downtown TIF but said the downtown TIF is performing well compared to comparable districts in the state.

"This downtown TIF is one of the best rehabilitation/conservation TIFs I've seen perform," Thelen said. "Most of the time, they really aren't big money-makers. They're more to improve the look of an existing area."

The downtown TIF was created in 2015. An industrial TIF on the city's northeast side that includes the Toro expansion, and a mixed-use TIF centered around the new Tomah Health facility, were both created in 2018.

Tomah Area School District business manager Greg Gaarder asked why there was discussion of transferring money to the downtown TID from the other two.

"I don't have a problem with the transfer, but it makes it seem like (the downtown TIF) is a problem when it's not a problem," Gaarder said.