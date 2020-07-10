Tomah TIF districts healthy, consultant says

The city of Tomah's three Tax Incremental Finance Districts are in good shape.
That was the message the city's Joint Review Board heard from its financial consultant during a Thursday meeting at Tomah city hall. Jeff Thelen of MSA Professional Services suggested transferring funds from two industrial TIFs to a downtown TIF but said the downtown TIF is performing well compared to comparable districts in the state.
"This downtown TIF is one of the best rehabilitation/conservation TIFs I've seen perform," Thelen said. "Most of the time, they really aren't big money-makers. They're more to improve the look of an existing area."
The downtown TIF was created in 2015. An industrial TIF on the city's northeast side that includes the Toro expansion, and a mixed-use TIF centered around the new Tomah Health facility, were both created in 2018.
Tomah Area School District business manager Greg Gaarder asked why there was discussion of transferring money to the downtown TID from the other two.
"I don't have a problem with the transfer, but it makes it seem like (the downtown TIF) is a problem when it's not a problem," Gaarder said.
Thelen said TIF downtown districts tend to produce less revenue than other districts. He compared the transfer to a "rainy-day fund."
"Rehabilitation/conservation TIDs sometimes don't perform as well as a mixed-use or an industrial TIF," he said. "Having those TIFs being able to donate − they're there in case they're needed."
State law limits a municipality from putting more than 12 percent of its total property value into a TIF district. Tomah stands at 3.4 percent.
TIF districts allow cities to finance infrastructure improvements from the increased property tax revenue generated by the improvements.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
