Tomah to move forward with homecoming celebration

Dress-up days are Pajama Day (Monday and Tuesday) and Crazy Day (Wednesday and Thursday).

A socially distanced homecoming parade will be held Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. It begins and ends at Tomah Recreation Park and follows a route along Butts Avenue, Packard Street, Hollister Avenue, Juneau Street and Lincoln Avenue. Spectators are asked to socially distance, and nobody in the parade will be permitted to walk.

All four classes are allowed to build floats with a maximum of six students permitted to work on a float at one time.

Business owners are encouraged to decorate their windows, and judging will take place Oct. 7.

The district will skip the Distinguished Alumni awards for 2020. The program to honor outstanding graduates of Tomah High School began in 2017, and the district has used homecoming week to announce the winners and feature them in homecoming festivities.

The theme for this year's homecoming is "Victory is Sweet."

The football season started a month late due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tomah held its first football practice Sept. 7 and opens the season Friday, Sept. 25 at home vs. Sparta. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at E.J. McKean Field.

