Tomah to move forward with homecoming celebration

Tomah High School will celebrate a socially distanced homecoming this fall.
The Tomah School Board Monday heard plans for a "2020 homecoming-COVID style" during its regular monthly meeting Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson told the board that Tomah is one of the few communities in the state moving forward with a homecoming event.
"It's a huge part of the community," Hanson said.
High school student council advisor Amy King said students are "excited about the possibility of having this."
"Our building can really use a positive (event), yet done safely," King said.
Student board member Anna Jackson outlined the week's events, which culminate with the Friday, Oct. 9 football contest vs. Reedsburg.
Jackson said the annual Powder Puff football game is being replaced by two contests of kickball with only the junior and senior girls participating. She said kickball is easier to play with social distancing guidelines than flag football. Participants will be required to wear masks while playing.
Students will vote on homecoming court with the king and queen crowned Oct 5 in the main gym. Immediate family of the homecoming court will be allowed to watch the coronation in the main gymnasium.
Dress-up days are Pajama Day (Monday and Tuesday) and Crazy Day (Wednesday and Thursday).
A socially distanced homecoming parade will be held Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. It begins and ends at Tomah Recreation Park and follows a route along Butts Avenue, Packard Street, Hollister Avenue, Juneau Street and Lincoln Avenue. Spectators are asked to socially distance, and nobody in the parade will be permitted to walk.
All four classes are allowed to build floats with a maximum of six students permitted to work on a float at one time.
Business owners are encouraged to decorate their windows, and judging will take place Oct. 7.
The district will skip the Distinguished Alumni awards for 2020. The program to honor outstanding graduates of Tomah High School began in 2017, and the district has used homecoming week to announce the winners and feature them in homecoming festivities.
The theme for this year's homecoming is "Victory is Sweet."
The football season started a month late due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tomah held its first football practice Sept. 7 and opens the season Friday, Sept. 25 at home vs. Sparta. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at E.J. McKean Field.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
