Dan Schulte estimates he signed 300 autographs for young tractor pull fans Friday morning.
"Some of them will tell you they want to do pulling down the line," Schulte said. "Hopefully, we'll be picking up new pulling fans from this."
Schulte was one of several pullers who signed t-shirts and promo cards during the annual Kids Klub lunch at Tomah Recreation Park. It was held before the second show of the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull. Children 14 and under were invited to a pizza lunch and meet with the pullers before receiving a t-shirt and free tickets to the noon Friday show.
Schulte competes in the Super Farm Tractor division with his rig called the Binder Express. He has been pulling since he was 13 and said it's important to attract fans and competitors at an early age.
"When we were young, me and my brother went to different NTPA pulls and started pulling farm tractors," he said.
Don Bowling of Fostoria, Ohio, also signed autographs. He pilots his Pulling for the Cure tractor in the Super Stock Diesel Truck division.
If the name of his tractor differs from others in his division − such as Lethal Weapon, Nut Job, Rock Hard Ram and Cummins Killer II − it's for a compelling reason. His mother and his crew chief's mother both died of breast cancer, and his team used a pink tractor to raise money and awareness for the disease.
He estimates his crew has raised $10,000 for the cause.
"We do it for all cancers," Bowling said. "Everywhere we go, there's a story about people and their loved ones. Some of it rips your heart out."
Bowling, who won Thursday night's competition and finished fourth Friday afternoon, said the youngsters are attracted to his pink attire even if they don't understand its significance.
"They just love pink," he said. "I like seeing the kids coming out here and having a good time ... it's all about the kids."
Schulte has been signing autographs for children over the past seven years and said it's an enjoyable part of the tractor pull weekend. He tells youngsters that tractor pulling is a fun sport with a rewarding fan base.
"I tell them it's awesome, the people that you meet. The competition is awesome," he said.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
