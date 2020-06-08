Tomah VA completes Wisconsin Rapids clinic move

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Tomah VA Medical Center is pleased to announce that the Wisconsin Rapids Community Based Outpatient Clinic has relocated to a larger location. As of May 26, phased reopening of primary care services is being provided at the new CBOC located at 700 Hale St. in Wisconsin Rapids.

“The new CBOC location is part of the continuing effort to provide world-class health care to our veterans,” said, Karen Long Tomah VA acting medical center director. “Due to COVID-19, we will continue a phased expansion of services at the Wisconsin Rapids location with the safety of both veterans and staff at the forefront. We are excited to begin seeing veterans in the beautiful new space, and we are committed to creating a healing environment with the services that our veterans have earned and deserve, in a location close to home.”

Through phased opening of services, the new clinic location will offer a wide range of services including primary care, behavioral health, complimentary integrated health services, women’s health services, clinical nutrition, optometry, audiology, physical therapy, laboratory services, and telehealth services. Urgent prescription needs can be addressed through the clinic’s new InstyMed delivery system.

“Tomah VA Medical Center and our outpatient clinics are committed to VHA’s mission to honor America’s veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves health and well-being,” said Long. “This state-of-the-art facility will help us to achieve this mission.”

