Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center director Victoria Brahm has been tapped for a temporary assignment.
The VA announced that Brahm will become acting director of Veterans Integrated Service Network 12 based in Chicago. She assumed the role May 5.
Tomah VA spokesman Matt Gowan said Tuesday that Brahm is expected to return to her Tomah job at some point. The Tomah VA has tapped Karen Long as acting director in Brahm's absence.
Brahm was named acting director of the Tomah VA in October 2015 and was permanently appointed in February 2017.
She was recently named as a finalist for the 2019 Service to America award that honors innovators in government. Members of the public can vote online in the "Sammies" for the people's choice award through May 31 by visiting https://servicetoamericamedals.org/peoples-choice-award.
The Tomah VA and its outpatient clinics in La Crosse, Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids and Clark County provide care to more than 26,000 veterans in Wisconsin and Minnesota each year.
