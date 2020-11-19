Tomah VA expands hiring

The Tomah VA Medical Center announce it has hired 223 employees to care for veterans and non-veterans in the Tomah-area during the COVID-19 pandemic since March 29.

Tomah VAMC has hired a number of positions during the pandemic to include nurses, pharmacists and physician assistants and has opportunities in a variety of areas, including registered nurse/licensed practical nurse, psychologist and physician openings.

“As we recognize Veterans Day during these unprecedented times, Tomah VAMC is committed to and proud to hire qualified personnel to care for our nation’s veterans and support our community in response to COVID-19,” said Tomah VAMC acting director Karen Long. “VA has the most noble of missions to provide high-quality health care to America’s Veterans.”

To streamline the hiring process, VA significantly reduced the amount of time it typically takes to hire new employees by implementing expedited credentialing practices, lifting the bi-weekly pay cap for General Schedule employees and broadening authority for awards and incentive approvals.