Tomah VA expands hiring

The Tomah VA Medical Center announce it has hired 223 employees to care for veterans and non-veterans in the Tomah-area during the COVID-19 pandemic since March 29.
Tomah VAMC has hired a number of positions during the pandemic to include nurses, pharmacists and physician assistants and has opportunities in a variety of areas, including registered nurse/licensed practical nurse, psychologist and physician openings.
“As we recognize Veterans Day during these unprecedented times, Tomah VAMC is committed to and proud to hire qualified personnel to care for our nation’s veterans and support our community in response to COVID-19,” said Tomah VAMC acting director Karen Long. “VA has the most noble of missions to provide high-quality health care to America’s Veterans.”
To streamline the hiring process, VA significantly reduced the amount of time it typically takes to hire new employees by implementing expedited credentialing practices, lifting the bi-weekly pay cap for General Schedule employees and broadening authority for awards and incentive approvals.
VA employees are actively involved in efforts and combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Tomah VAMC has deployed employees through the Disaster Emergency Management Personnel System and in partnership with Great Lakes Heath System facilities to provide care to veterans and non-veterans in the Chicago area under VA’s Fourth Mission.
VA has ranked among the top employers on Forbes 2020 Best Places to Work Survey in 17 states, including Wisconsin, and is featured on the Forbes 2020 Best Employer for New Graduates list. Tomah VAMC is one of 1,200 VA healthcare locations across the country with more than 350,000 employees who hold more than 300 clinical and non-clinical occupations, roughly one-third of whom are veterans.
Visit vacareers.va.gov for more information about obtaining a meaningful career serving Veterans and to view current openings.
