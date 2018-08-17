Local military veterans reignited their competitive spirit Friday at the Central Wisconsin Hero Games at the Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center.
Matthew Gowan, VA public affairs officer, is pleased to see the games continue at the VA for the fourth straight year. He likes what the competition does for veterans and active duty service members.
“There are lots of events that happen for active duty service members at their bases and posts; there are lots of events for veterans at medical centers, but this is really the only time where you see veterans and active duty just really going hand-in-hand, so it’s really sort of neat,” Gowan said. “It’s tremendous because as a veteran, one of the things we talk about is ... harnessing that competitive spirit, and that’s something that you’re going to really find is a common thread.”
It keeps that competitive spirit alive for everyone, said Gowan, a Navy veteran. He said even when soldiers were “on a ship in the middle of the Indian Ocean, there’s always something happening to just sort of build up that competitive spirit. So this is just another way to keep that going.”
Gowan said he appreciates “seeing veterans and active duty members participating in things that they may not have normally engaged in. That may be something as simple as shuffleboard or horseshoes, or it might be something like in here with archery. So we’re seeing that people are able to participate in a lot of first-time things.”
Veteran Jeff Sonsalla said multiple things drew him to participating in the Hero Games for the first time this year, including trying something semi-new to him.
“(It was) the weather, the camaraderie and I just actually learned how to play (shuffle board) two weeks ago,” he said. “I like (the games), they’re nice ... they have all kind of things, lots of activities.”
The games have grown year over year, Gowan said.
“I think we have 85 registered participants, so I think it’s gradually growing as it becomes more well-known and people participate,” he said.
Cindy Rogee, a VA employee, agreed.
“This is the largest group of veterans we’ve had so far from inpatients and they just really seem to love it,” she said.
Rogee likes that the games give veterans something to do and be excited about.
“I think it gives them some self-worth,” she said. “Here they’re playing against each other, they’ve got a little fun game ongoing, and they like to get the awards at the end. So it’s a way to get them out and get them involved.”
Ed Hicks, a Marine Corps veteran and VA employee, attended the event for the first time this year. He supports what the games strive to do.
“It gives the veterans a chance to challenge their abilities,” he said. “We’re all veterans, and being a veteran, you know when you go through basic training of whatever branch you went through, you can usually do more than you think you can physically.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.