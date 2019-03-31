The Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center held a celebration for the National Vietnam War Veterans Day Friday.
Victoria Brahm, director of the Tomah VA, said the event’s primary purpose was to thank and honor Vietnam War veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
Vietnam War Veterans Day was established March 29, 2017, and will be held annually on that day to recognize the “prior unsung patriotism” of those veterans, Brahm said.
The reason for the date is multi-faceted but fitting, Brahm said.
“First, March 29 was the day U.S. Military Assistance Command Vietnam was disestablished,” she said. “In addition, March 29, 1973, was the day the last combat troops departed Vietnam. Finally, on March 29, 1973, is the day Hanoi released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war. Therefore March 29 was a fitting choice fornational Vietnam War veterans ceremonies.”
Each person who served during the war, from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, deserves everyone’s thanks, Brahm said. It doesn’t matter if a veteran served in-country, in-theater or elsewhere during that period.
“All were called to serve, none could self-determine where they were stationed, and all were seen in the same way by a country that could not separate the war from the warrior,” she said.
Bob Rossman attended because he is a Vietnam veteran, serving in the Army from 1968-69, and to honor those who died in the war.
“It’s pretty emotional for me since I lost friends of mine in the service, and I went to The Wall and stuff, and it’s always hard,” he said. “I just never forget; I’ll be that way until the day I die, so when things like this go on I always try to attend them to honor the guys that didn’t make it back and they can’t be here, so I come here for them. That’s kind of why I do it, because they can’t and someone’s got to do it for them.”
Jessica Pierzina, a psychologist in the combat PTSD program at the Tomah VA, said she attended the ceremony because of her involvement with that program and to welcome the Vietnam veterans home. She was also motivated by her father, Dennis Pierzina, a Vietnam veteran who served in the Army.
“It’s been a long time coming,” she said. “It should have happened a long time ago.”
Paul Holtman is also the son of a Vietnam veteran and said that is why he felt the need to honor the Vietnam veterans at the ceremony.
“It was a good ceremony ... and I’m just proud to be here, to serve for these guys,” he said.
Holtman’s father Robert J. Holtman, served in the Army, the 1st Infantry Division from 1965 to 1967. He died at the age of 58 due to the effects of Agent Orange, a defoliant used as part of the Army’s herbicidal warfare program.
