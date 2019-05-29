How people celebrate Memorial Day has changed, but the message is the same.
It's one thought Tomah VA Medical Center's acting director Karen Long voiced during the VA's annual Memorial Day celebration on Friday.
"For more than 150 years, we've set aside this day to remember service members in death and celebrate their lives, but with the passage of time it is easy to lose sight of the true meaning behind the day," she said. "It's now considered by many as an unofficial start of summer and filled with beaches, barbecues and bargains at your favorite retail store. Despite these changes, our deep sense of patriotism and civic pride ensure we continue to honor the fallen with displays of the flag, parades and participating in events like this one."
It's important to remember those who have fought for freedom, Long said.
"The meaning of this day impacts the entire world," she said. "Contemporary world history has been shaped and molded by the tens of millionsof American veterans who put their lives on hold to wear the uniform."
It is essential to preserve the history and memory of those who have served and to share their stories with future generations so no one ever forgets the sacrifices that have been given to ensure the liberties we have today, Long said.
"Nobody can replace these fallen heroes, especially in the eyes of their families. But you can offer shoulders to cry on and assurances that a loved one's sacrifice will not be forgotten," she said. "As Americans we should all remember that freedom isn't free; it's only possible because our fallen heroes have paid its high price ... Take Memorial Day beyond today; honor and remember our heroes every day and encourage others to do the same."
Keynote speaker Tomah Municipal Court Judge Tom Flock, a U.S. Navy and Vietnam war veteran, said the oath taken by service members lasts forever, so it's important to remember those who have taken it.
"For the next summer as you pass a cemetery, and we talked about a lot of them, you're going to see a lot of little flags," he said. "Every one of those flags has a story, and everyone who has a flag, they all raised their right hand to give you ... what we all have today, our freedom, and we still continue to do that. They're all very proud to do that."
