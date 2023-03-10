Carlee L. Wedemeier at the Tomah VA Medical Center was recently honored with a DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

When asked what she likes about working with veterans at the VA, Wedemeier responded: “Everything! I love feeling like I have made a difference to them or helped them in any way, shape or form. I feel like when they come to us, they are at a low point or at their sickest … and I love being able to support them and help them get through their toughest moments.”

The nomination submission included:

Carlee never hesitates to provide the best care … to go above and beyond what one would consider the nurse’s role. Every day she ensures that our veterans are receiving the best of care and guidelines are being adhered to. She is a strong advocate for the veterans whom she cares for and the staff that she works with. It is not every day that we come across a nurse like Carlee. She is nothing short of pure amazing. Her passion and caring are just a couple of the things that she embodies that our veterans thrive from.

Wedemeier shared that her grandfather served in the military and was cared for at the Tomah VA Medical Center, giving her another strong connection to the veterans she cares for.

“It’s the feeling of compassion/gratitude that caring for others gives me,” said Wedemeier, “that is why I enjoy nursing the most. I feel like I am giving back to them after what they have sacrificed and gone through for our country.”

“Carlee’s dedication to not just the care and welfare of our veteran patients, but also the nursing profession, is a wonderful example of the amazing nursing staff we have here at the Tomah VA,” said Molly Ritter, associate director for Patient Care Services. “I can’t imagine a better candidate to be recognized with the DAISY Award.”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Califorina, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

If you have been the recipient of extraordinary care by a nurse and would like to nominate them, go to daisyfoundation.org/daisy-award/thank-your-nurse-nomination to find your location and be directed to their nomination form.

For more information about the DAISY program and a complete listing of health care organizations currently running the program, go to DAISYfoundation.org.