“There isn’t a better person to be recognized with the BEE Award. Sara is a primary example of the exceptional teamwork provided in the nursing teams throughout the Tomah VA. She has also provided outstanding care to the veterans,” said Molly Ritter, associate director for patient care services.

“Sara is an extremely compassionate, dutiful, and careful caregiver. Competent on multiple specialty areas, she maintains poise and grace even in adverse conditions. Veterans and staff always trust her to do the right thing even if it’s unpopular. She’s always the first to jump in and lend a hand even if it’s ‘not her job’ and those words never escape her lips. She’s a quintessential team player. Her steadfast focus on delivering top-quality care and services to our most vulnerable veteran populations should be commended often. She tirelessly strives to help veterans with dementia and other progressive mental health diagnoses, maintaining dignity in all instances and encounters. Seeking reforms on the ward, she made updates and changes to the daily hand off forms ensuring better communication and improved care delivery even when she’s not there.”