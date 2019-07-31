A residential treatment facility at the Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center is open for business.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the grand opening of the building Wednesday.
Victoria Brahm, acting Veterans Integrated Service Network 12 Network director, said the center — which serves veterans dealing with military sexual trauma, substance abuse, PTSD and other challenges — has been in the works for 10 years. Construction began seven years ago.
Brahm is excited for its completion because of the opportunity it allows to expand the VA's programming.
"We have traditionally had a wait list of veterans trying to get in from across the country − actually of 45 to 50 veterans at any point in time," she said. "Now we will be able with our expansion to eradicate that wait list and see many more veterans. It's very exciting for us. This will be 20 to 30 more rooms, and we'll increase them as we increase staffing."
Samuel Hipp, a U.S. Army veteran and former patient in one of the VA's residential treatment programs, said eliminating the wait list is critical "because given an extended amount of time, they may choose another option to deal with stuff or they may change their mind. ... That length of time can change people's minds very quickly."
"It's not so much the quantity of people we can have at a given time, but the fact that we can take more people in quicker and reduce the waiting list," he said. "Some people will make the decision very quickly, 'I can't live like this anymore, I need help.'"
Hipp, who works for the Tomah VA in Peer Support Services for Outpatient Mental Health, said the programming saved his life.
Before entering the VA program, Hipp said he had an alcohol problem. After a drunk- driving offense, losing his job and being kicked out of his house, he turned to the VA for help. Had VA personnel not been able to help him so quickly, Hipp said he was prepared to end his life.
"One of the reasons I came in here was because this was my last option," he said. "It was this or I was just done with life."
He also said he had to get help from the VA was if he ever wanted to see his children again.
"That's what got me in the door, but when I left the door here, it was 'I'm doing this for me because I'm going to be a better person, because I am a better person and I deserve a better life,'" he said.
He said recognizing that was "a key part of recovery."
Brahm said the center is consistent with the VA's "whole health" approach, which treats each patient physically and mentally.
"It is empowering and equipping veterans to make their own decisions and then us helping to remove barriers and develop tools that they can use to live life to the fullest," she said. "What's really great about the Tomah campus is that we have transformed the entire campus to a place to come and heal from whatever ails you."
She said it's beneficial that veterans are surrounded by other veterans with similar issues while they're being treated and staff trained in military culture.
They're also surrounded by alternative methods to keep them busy and help them get through treatment such as golf, bowling, and adaptive biking --activities designed to help them relax and focus on getting better and developing the tools to re-enter society and live life to the fullest.
"Our veterans have been some of our biggest supporters as we enhance our environment," Brahm said. "Your environment is very important to you, so even having a brand new building with private rooms, that's really important. It has areas (that offer) a safety and separation until you're comfortable dealing with your issues or integrating back into society ... The positivity of the environment helps with a balance."
