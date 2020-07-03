Tomah VA receives three-year CARF accreditation

The Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center was recently recognized for its service to military veterans.
The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities International announced a full three-year accreditation status for the Health Care for Homeless Veterans, Compensated Work Therapy/Transitional Residence, Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Mental Health Intensive Case Management and Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment programs.
The notification extends Tomah VA’s accreditation status through March 31, 2023.
To receive a three-year accreditation, an organization must submit peer review process and demonstrate to a team of on-site surveyors that its programs and services meet CARF standards.
CARF International is a nonprofit accrediting body founded in 1966.
