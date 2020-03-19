Tomah VA tightens visitors policy

The Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center has again tightened its entry restrictions in response to the COVID-19 virus.

The medical center announced late Thursday that its Community Care walk-in office has been suspended. Assistance can still be provided over the telephone from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling 608-374-8182.

The medical center's no-visitors policy remains in effect, and the minimum age for visitors has been increased from 12 to 18 years old.

Visitors are prohibited from entering the medical center or clinics unless it's necessary for providing medical care or visiting under "compassionate care" circumstances, such as grave illness or imminent death of a family member under care in the facility. Visits are limited to one individual at a time and only in the patient’s room.

Anyone entering the campus will be pre-screened for signs of respiratory illness before entry. Individuals known to be at risk for COVID-19 are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

Veterans who experience flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, should call 1-888-598-7793 before visiting any VA medical center or clinic.

They are also urged to consider using virtual care options such as telehealth or My HealtheVet Secure Messaging.

