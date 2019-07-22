The Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Medical Center will conduct a Vernon County Veterans forum at Viroqua American Legion Post 138 Wednesday, July 24 from 3-5 p.m.
Local veterans and their families are invited to a discussion on the veterans programs offered at the Tomah VA.
In addition to the main hospital in Tomah, the Tomah VA maintains clinics in La Crosse, Wisconsin Rapids, Wausau and Tomah.
