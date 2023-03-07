The Tomah VA Medical Center is hosting a PACT Act awareness event to highlight toxic exposure Wednesday, March 15 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event is open to all area veterans, family members and caregivers and will be held on campus at building 455 in Veteran’s Hall. No registration is required.

Attendees can sign up for VA care, learn about toxic exposure and receive a screening from a VA toxic exposure provider, if needed.

Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will be available to answer questions about VA disability claims and benefits.

Other onsite resources will include representatives from Tomah VA Mental Health and the Military2VA program.

For more information about the PACT Act go to: https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits.